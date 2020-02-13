Ahlin-Kottulinsky reveals WTCR ambition

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky wants to bring her race-winning pedigree to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Swede won the TCR Scandinavia season-opener at Knutstorp last May in a PWR Racing CUPRA to become the first female driver to lead a TCR championship ranking.



In an interview published by CUPRA Racing, the 27-year-old was asked if competing in the WTCR appealed.



“Without doubt! I hope so,” she responded. “My goal is to be there one day. It is a very hard category, I’m very clear about that, and in fact I think it is very important to prepare well before making the jump to the championship.”



Ahlin-Kottulinsky was a visitor to WTCR Race of Netherlands in 2019 where she watched her PWR team-mates Mikel Azcona and Daniel Haglöf, the company’s co-founder, in action.

