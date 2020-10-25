Engstler crashed out of Race 2 following contact from Tom Coronel’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS.



The 20-year-old German’s Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team i30 N TCR suffered extensive front-end damage, which put his participation in Race 3 into doubt.



But his mechanics sprang into action to repair the damage and get the WTCR Rookie Driver contender onto the grid for the closing race at the Hungaroring.



“I want to say big thanks to the team,” said Engstler. “It's amazing what these guys are able to do and it showed me just that they do that with so much passion and they really loved to see me in the car and on the grid, so amazing job by them. Anything after is not playing a big role after that amazing repair time.”



Engstler heads to the penultimate event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season at MotorLand Aragón in Spain from October 30-November 1 third in the WTCR Rookie Driver classification.