Rob Huff has made challenging for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title his number one priority in 2021.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion had planned to combine his WTCR return with the defence of his Scandinavian Touring Car Championship title.



But, as the British driver explained on Facebook, his WTCR campaign with Zengő Motorsport will get his undivided attention this season.



“I’ll not be returning to defend my STCC title with Lestrup Racing Team,” Huff wrote. “It’s an amicable split. An opportunity to return to the WTCR with Zengő Motorsport in a new CUPRA Leon Competición, and the two calendar clashes that brings has meant the Scandinavian programme was no longer viable.



“I had an awesome season with Lestrup Racing Team last year that really re-sparked my love and passion for motorsport.



“I want to extend a big thank you to Fredrik Lestrup and everyone in the team for last year, and that we have been able to find a solution that suits us all for 2021. I wish them all the best for the coming season, and I’m sure they can find their way to the top step again. I’m now looking forward to being back in the WTCR with Zengő, and for a great season ahead with the new CUPRA.”



The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season begins with WTCR Race of Germany on the legendary, 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

