Audi’s second-generation RS 3 LMS is ready for action in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup after it was homologated for competition use by WSC, the organisation behind the TCR category technical regulations.

Following its unveiling in February, the revamped challenger has completed approximately 4500 kilometres of testing ahead of its race debut in the WTCR next month. Audi Sport has confirmed customers will be able to purchase the RS 3 LMS from the second half of this year.



The first-generation RS 3 LMS has so far taken 55 titles in racing categories around the world with some 180 units produced.



Meanwhile, the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany is gearing up to host the first two races of the 2021 WTCR season from June 3-5.

