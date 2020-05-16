All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action

-

The all-new Leon Competición will challenge for more CUPRA success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

CUPRA Racing Director Jaime Puig said there would be no change to the company’s technical back-up, which helped Pepe Oriola and Mikel Azcona score a win apiece in CUPRA TCRs in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



Puig said: “As in recent seasons, CUPRA will continue to support its customers with engineering support and technical assistance, in a competition that is not for factory teams and, therefore, our presence depends on customers.



“Both in the case of the WTCR and in the rest of the championships, we will have to wait to know the final schedules to know how many CUPRA Leon Competición will be on the track, but today we can say that we have confirmed the presence of teams with our new model in the main championships, such as WTCR, TCR Europe, TCR Scandinavia, TCR Italy, TCR Germany, VLN or 24 Hours Series.”



While the start of the 2020 WTCR season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Azcona, who has spoken of his desire to continue competing in the headlining TCR category, has been impressing with his online racing skills in the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series.



Of Azcona’s plans for the year ahead, Puig added: “He is a driver for the brand and, as such, he is testing and participating in the development of the CUPRA Leon Competición. His season is yet to be defined.”

