WTCR

All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
41 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

-

The all-new Leon Competición will challenge for more CUPRA success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

CUPRA Racing Director Jaime Puig said there would be no change to the company’s technical back-up, which helped Pepe Oriola and Mikel Azcona score a win apiece in CUPRA TCRs in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Puig said: “As in recent seasons, CUPRA will continue to support its customers with engineering support and technical assistance, in a competition that is not for factory teams and, therefore, our presence depends on customers.

“Both in the case of the WTCR and in the rest of the championships, we will have to wait to know the final schedules to know how many CUPRA Leon Competición will be on the track, but today we can say that we have confirmed the presence of teams with our new model in the main championships, such as WTCR, TCR Europe, TCR Scandinavia, TCR Italy, TCR Germany, VLN or 24 Hours Series.”

While the start of the 2020 WTCR season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Azcona, who has spoken of his desire to continue competing in the headlining TCR category, has been impressing with his online racing skills in the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series.

Of Azcona’s plans for the year ahead, Puig added: “He is a driver for the brand and, as such, he is testing and participating in the development of the CUPRA Leon Competición. His season is yet to be defined.”

WTCR

From preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

19 HOURS AGO

The post All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Vervisch gives Comtoyou its breakthrough WTCR moment on a special day for Tarquini

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Muller’s WTCR double helps to make up for previous heartache

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

From preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Vervisch gives Comtoyou its breakthrough WTCR moment on a special day for Tarquini

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Muller’s WTCR double helps to make up for previous heartache

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Priaulx ends his WTCR waiting game with his lucky Buddha in tow

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Premier League

Man Utd players to donate 30 per cent of wages to NHS

03/04/2020 AT 13:33
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFrom preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast