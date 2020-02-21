All-new WTCR-specification Leon Competición unleashed

CUPRA has unleashed its all-new Leon Competición, which has been designed for use in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Launched in Spain yesterday evening alongside the sister PURE ETCR-bound CUPRA e-Racer, the TCR-specification Leon Competición has been “designed to compete at the highest level and bring a competitive edge to the teams running them, having been developed specifically to meet TCR technical regulations and requirements”, according to CUPRA Racing Director Jaime Puig.



The CUPRA Leon Competición, which has undergone an extensive period of test and development, incorporates bodywork that brings “significant aerodynamic efficiency improvements helping it to cut through the air and increase downforce”.



CUPRA Racing’s press release continued: “A full kinematic geometry in both axles, that use lightweight components better distributes weight and a CUPRA racing-specific electronics architecture [reduces] weight, is more robust, customisable and modular”.



Powered by a two-litre, turbocharged engine, the Leon Competición can reach 100kph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260kph.



Pre-ordered cars will be available for collection from CUPRA Racing’s newly-built headquarters from April.



The CUPRA Leon Competición replaces the CUPRA TCR used by Spaniards Pepe Oriola and Mikel Azcona to win WTCR races in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

