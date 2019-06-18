All-rounder Kristoffersson wins at home, returns to the Nordschleife for WTCR

Johan Kristoffersson will return to the Nürburgring Nordschleife a winner following his victory on the Gästabudstrofén Rally in his native Sweden last weekend.

The motorsport all-rounder is contesting the Swedish Rally Championship alongside his maiden season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in a Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



Co-driven by Stig-Rune Skjærmoen, the double FIA World Rallycross champion was at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for the all-gravel rally based around the town of Nyköping and took the win courtesy of 11 out of 12 fastest stage times.



“That was my first win at a gravel rally, so we can tick that off now,” said the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID member. “We decided to go for a harder tyre compound, which proved to be the correct choice. Good preparation and the team's hard work paid off – we are very grateful for that.”



Kristoffersson, who starts WTCR Race of Germany on the back of his maiden podium finish in the series at Zandvoort last month, has raced on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on two previous occasions. In 2011 he took part in a VLN endurance race at the legendary venue and also raced in the Porsche Carrera World Cup event in the same year.



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

