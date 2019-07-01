FIA WTCR
All you need to know about WTCR Race of Portugal
The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is heading to Vila Real in Portugal later this week (5-7 July). Here’s what you need to know.
THE CHALLENGE
A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has been held on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.785-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.
THE ESSENTIALS
Rounds:16-18
Venue:Circuito Internacional de Vila Real
Date:5-7 July
Location:Av. Carvalho Araújo 7, 5000-651 Vila Real
Length:4.785 kilometres
Time zone:GMT +1 hour
Race 1 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)
Race 3 distance:13 laps (62.205 kilometres)
WTCR qualifying lap record:
Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR), 1m59.824s (143.90kph), 24/06/18
WTCR race lap record:
Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR), 2m02.964s (140.2kph), 24/06/18
FIVE VILA REAL FACTS
1:Vila Real played host to F3 single-seaters in the 1960s before sportscar racing came to the fore. Chris Craft and David Piper won a six-hour event in 1969 driving a Porsche 908.
2:During the 1980s touring car racing thrived at the circuit before a fatal accident in 1991 forced the authorities to intervene due safety concerns. Racing resumed on a shortened layout in 2007, with a revival meeting attended by Sir Stirling Moss, who competed at Vila Real in period.
3:The name Vila Real (Royal Town) comes from King Denis of Portugal founding it in 1289.
4:In order to raise money to cover the cost of running the race during its early years, a tax was placed on every kilogram of meat sold in Vila Real.
5:Originally a 7.150-kilometre layout complete with river crossing via a bridge, the first WTCC event in 2015 used a 4.755-kilometre version of the course. However, modifications to the first chicane to make it faster and up overtaking opportunities increased the track to its current length of 4.785 kilometres.
Provisional key timings:
Friday 5 July:
Free Practice 1: 17h00-17h45
Saturday 6 July:
Free Practice 2: 09h00-09h30
First Qualifying: 11h00-11h40
Race 1 (11 laps): 15h15-15h45
Sunday 7 July:
Second Qualifying Q1: 10h00-10h30
Second Qualifying Q2: 10h35-10h50
Second Qualifying Q3: 11h00 (first car starts top-five shootout)
Race 2 (11 laps): 15h30-16h00
Race 3 (13 laps): 17h00-17h35
ALL-SEASON ENTRY LIST
1BRC Hyundai N Squadra CorseGabriele Tarquini (ITA)Hyundai i30 N TCR
5BRC Hyundai N Squadra CorseNorbert Michelisz (HUN)Hyundai i30 N TCR
8BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing TeamAugusto Farfus (BRA)Hyundai i30 N TCR
9KCMGAttila Tassi (HUN)Honda Civic Type R TCR
10Comtoyou Team Audi SportNiels Langeveld (NLD)Audi RS 3 LMS
11Cyan Racing Lynk & CoThed Björk (SWE)Lynk & Co 03 TCR
12SLR VW MotorsportRob Huff (GBR)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
14SLR VolkswagenJohan Kristoffersson (SWE)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
18KCMGTiago Monteiro (PRT)Honda Civic Type R TCR
21Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA RacingAurélien Panis (FRA)CUPRA TCR
22Comtoyou Team Audi SportFrédéric Vervisch (BEL)Audi RS 3 LMS
25SLR VW MotorsportMehdi Bennani (MAR)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
29ALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportNéstor Girolami (ARG)Honda Civic Type R TCR
31Team MulsanneKevin Ceccon (ITA)Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
33SLR VolkswagenBenjamin Leuchter (DEU)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
37PWR RacingDaniel Haglöf (SWE)CUPRA TCR
50Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA RacingTom Coronel (NLD)CUPRA TCR
52Leopard Racing Team Audi SportGordon Shedden (GBR)Audi RS 3 LMS
55Team MulsanneMa Qinghua (CHN)Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
68Cyan Performance Lynk & CoYann Ehrlacher (FRA)Lynk & Co 03 TCR
69Leopard Racing Team Audi SportJean-Karl Vernay (FRA)Audi RS 3 LMS
86ALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportEsteban Guerrieri (ARG)Honda Civic Type R TCR
88BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing TeamNicky Catsburg (NLD)Hyundai i30 N TCR
96PWR RacingMikel Azcona (ESP)CUPRA TCR
100Cyan Racing Lynk & CoYvan Muller (FRA)Lynk & Co 03 TCR
111Cyan Performance Lynk & CoAndy Priaulx (GBR)Lynk & Co 03 TCR
