All you need to know about WTCR Race of Portugal

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is heading to Vila Real in Portugal later this week (5-7 July). Here’s what you need to know.

THE CHALLENGE

A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has been held on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.785-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.



THE ESSENTIALS

Rounds:16-18

Venue:Circuito Internacional de Vila Real

Date:5-7 July

Location:Av. Carvalho Araújo 7, 5000-651 Vila Real

Length:4.785 kilometres

Time zone:GMT +1 hour



Race 1 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:11 laps (52.635 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:13 laps (62.205 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR), 1m59.824s (143.90kph), 24/06/18

WTCR race lap record:

Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR), 2m02.964s (140.2kph), 24/06/18



FIVE VILA REAL FACTS

1:Vila Real played host to F3 single-seaters in the 1960s before sportscar racing came to the fore. Chris Craft and David Piper won a six-hour event in 1969 driving a Porsche 908.

2:During the 1980s touring car racing thrived at the circuit before a fatal accident in 1991 forced the authorities to intervene due safety concerns. Racing resumed on a shortened layout in 2007, with a revival meeting attended by Sir Stirling Moss, who competed at Vila Real in period.

3:The name Vila Real (Royal Town) comes from King Denis of Portugal founding it in 1289.

4:In order to raise money to cover the cost of running the race during its early years, a tax was placed on every kilogram of meat sold in Vila Real.

5:Originally a 7.150-kilometre layout complete with river crossing via a bridge, the first WTCC event in 2015 used a 4.755-kilometre version of the course. However, modifications to the first chicane to make it faster and up overtaking opportunities increased the track to its current length of 4.785 kilometres.



Provisional key timings:

Friday 5 July:

Free Practice 1: 17h00-17h45

Saturday 6 July:

Free Practice 2: 09h00-09h30

First Qualifying: 11h00-11h40

Race 1 (11 laps): 15h15-15h45

Sunday 7 July:

Second Qualifying Q1: 10h00-10h30

Second Qualifying Q2: 10h35-10h50

Second Qualifying Q3: 11h00 (first car starts top-five shootout)

Race 2 (11 laps): 15h30-16h00

Race 3 (13 laps): 17h00-17h35



ALL-SEASON ENTRY LIST

1BRC Hyundai N Squadra CorseGabriele Tarquini (ITA)Hyundai i30 N TCR

5BRC Hyundai N Squadra CorseNorbert Michelisz (HUN)Hyundai i30 N TCR

8BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing TeamAugusto Farfus (BRA)Hyundai i30 N TCR

9KCMGAttila Tassi (HUN)Honda Civic Type R TCR

10Comtoyou Team Audi SportNiels Langeveld (NLD)Audi RS 3 LMS

11Cyan Racing Lynk & CoThed Björk (SWE)Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12SLR VW MotorsportRob Huff (GBR)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

14SLR VolkswagenJohan Kristoffersson (SWE)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

18KCMGTiago Monteiro (PRT)Honda Civic Type R TCR

21Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA RacingAurélien Panis (FRA)CUPRA TCR

22Comtoyou Team Audi SportFrédéric Vervisch (BEL)Audi RS 3 LMS

25SLR VW MotorsportMehdi Bennani (MAR)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

29ALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportNéstor Girolami (ARG)Honda Civic Type R TCR

31Team MulsanneKevin Ceccon (ITA)Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR

33SLR VolkswagenBenjamin Leuchter (DEU)Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

37PWR RacingDaniel Haglöf (SWE)CUPRA TCR

50Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA RacingTom Coronel (NLD)CUPRA TCR

52Leopard Racing Team Audi SportGordon Shedden (GBR)Audi RS 3 LMS

55Team MulsanneMa Qinghua (CHN)Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR

68Cyan Performance Lynk & CoYann Ehrlacher (FRA)Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69Leopard Racing Team Audi SportJean-Karl Vernay (FRA)Audi RS 3 LMS

86ALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportEsteban Guerrieri (ARG)Honda Civic Type R TCR

88BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing TeamNicky Catsburg (NLD)Hyundai i30 N TCR

96PWR RacingMikel Azcona (ESP)CUPRA TCR

100Cyan Racing Lynk & CoYvan Muller (FRA)Lynk & Co 03 TCR

111Cyan Performance Lynk & CoAndy Priaulx (GBR)Lynk & Co 03 TCR

