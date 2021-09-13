Updated 13/09/2021 at 04:08 GMT

By

WTCR title contender Santiago Urrutia enjoyed the perfect homecoming last weekend – almost.





After winning Race 1 in a PMO Motorsport Lynk & Co 03 TC ahead of former WTCR driver Pepe Oriola, technical issues restricted him to P10 in Race 2 as Oriola took the victory in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“I’m super-happy we won the first race,” Urrutia said afterwards. “In the second [race] we had a problem with the car but it was an awesome weekend for me. Thank you TCR South America and also the team and Lynk & Co for an awesome car. I’m happy to race for my first time in Uruguay and get my first pole and win.”



Urrutia will be back on WTCR duty at WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most from October 8-10 when he will drive a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. He’s second in the points to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.



