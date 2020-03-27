Amazing family adventure awaits in WTCR

Cathy Muller is ready for an “amazing adventure” to unfold as she watches her son and brother racing together in the same WTCR team for the first time.

The Frenchwoman is Yvan Muller’s older sister and Yann Ehrlacher’s mother. They will compete in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and Cathy Muller can’t wait to watch them on track.



“For the whole family it’s just an amazing adventure,” she said. “It’s only happiness, big stress too, but it’s really great because they are so strong together, they are working together and they are very close.



“If Yann is in front, Yvan will be very happy. There is a lot of competition because they are competitors but each one will be very happy for the other one.



“Yvan has nothing to prove anymore because he is the best. Since Yann is racing Yvan gave him everything, all his secrets and this is why Yann was growing very quick and is so mature. He always listens and learns and to takes what Yvan gave him. And he’s still learning and still showing his potential.”

