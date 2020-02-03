“Amazing” Panis is a champion 48 days after first WTCR podium

Forty-eight days after he claimed his first podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Sepang super-finale in Malaysia, Aurélien Panis became the first driver to win the Trophée Andros Elite Pro title since the adoption of electric-only rules.

The Frenchman beat Jean-Baptiste Dubourg and fellow WTCR driver Yann Ehrlacher to the crown after he headed rallying legend Sébastien Loeb at the Super Besse season closer on Saturday.



Thanking the Saintéloc Racing team in a post on social media, Panis also described his success as “amazing”.

