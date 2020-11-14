Delays to the start of the WTCR Race of Aragón weekend due to fog have resulted in changes to the timings of both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2.

The revised schedule for Saturday is as follows:

Free Practice 1:12h00-12h45

Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00

Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3:15h45 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)

