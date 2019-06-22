And now for 24 hours of racing for WTCR aces

Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel, Augusto Farfus, Tiago Monteiro and Frédéric Vervisch will now switch their attention to the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen having completed their WTCR Race of Germany duties.

And this is the Team Castrol Honda Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR Tiago Monteiro will race alongside Dominik Fugel, Markus Oestreich and Cedrik Totz. Monteiro qualified third in TCR class.

