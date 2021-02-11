Adria International Raceway is gearing up to host a motorsport event with a difference this weekend when it stages the Adria Rally Show.

Venue for the planned WTCR Race of Italy from July 31-August 1, Adria will welcome a 130-car entry for its single-venue rally, which is set to total five stages from February 13-14.



Among the drivers taking part are Le Mans 24 Hours podium finisher Marco Bonanomi, plus several frontrunners from the FIA European Rally Championship, another product from Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Photo:Adriarallyshow.it