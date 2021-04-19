This is how the Hyundai Elantra N TCR to be raced by Andreas and Jessica Bäckman in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will look.

Run by Target Competition, the Goodyear-equipped machines sport a striking dark and light blue colour scheme with yellow flashes used to identify Andreas Bäckman’s Hyundai Elantra N TCR and red for Jessica’s identical Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Swedish siblings Andreas and Jessica Bäckman are set to their WTCR careers on the legendary Nürburgrinig Nordschleife from June 3-5.

