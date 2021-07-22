Tom Coronel won’t be the lone WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup representative in the TCR South America endurance race in Brazil this weekend.

Esteban Guerrieri is also heading to Curitiba to drive a Honda Civic Type R TCR in the 160-kilometre long-distance event.



While Coronel will compete in an Audi RS 3 LMS for Cobra Racing Team, Guerrieri – who races for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR – will join forces with José Manuel Sapag, who made a handful of WTCR wildcard appearances last season, to drive a Honda for Squadra Martino.



Spaniard Pepe Oriola, a race winner in the WTCR for CUPRA in 2018, heads the TCR South America title standings and will also be in action in Curitiba in a W2 Racing Civic.

