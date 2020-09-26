Néstor Girolami will aim to emulate his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri when he lines up on the DHL Pole Position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany today.

Guerrieri won yesterday’s Race 1 on the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Now Girolami, who qualified on the DHL Pole Position with a WTCR record time on Thursday evening, will be bidding to make it a second victory of the weekend for his German team.

“For me, this sixth-place finish marks some really good points,” Girolami said following Race 1 on Friday afternoon. “We didn't want to take any risks, because we know that our race is tomorrow. We didn't have the pace to fight for much more; we were struggling a little bit with these conditions, so now the job is to look into the data to do a little bit of analysis - both of my driving, and in terms of the performance of the set-up.

“I'm very happy for Esteban and his crew, because they did a very good job and took the possibility presented to them - he did a fantastic move to take the lead. Now it's our turn to keep the focus for tomorrow, when we can hopefully replicate that result."

Race 2 is scheduled to start at 10h00 CET over three laps with extensive live global broadcasting.

