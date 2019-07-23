Anything Vervisch can do… WTCR rival Catsburg can also do

Nicky Catsburg will battle Frédéric Vervisch, his fellow WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO racer, for honours in this weekend’s TOTAL 24 Hours of Spa.

While Vervisch is competing in an Audi R8 LMS, Catsburg joins the Walkenhorst Motorsport squad to drive a BMW M6 alongside Christian Krognes and Mikkel Jensen.



Catsburg, who competes for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team in WTCR / OSCARO, won the 24 Hours of Spa in 2015 and finished runner-up last season.



“We have a very strong driver line-up,” said Dutchman Catsburg. “This combined with the car makes me believe that we'll be able to fight for a strong position. The event is super-cool.”

