WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team boss René Münnich will get back behind the wheel when he contests the TCR Asia-Pacific Cup event held during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix weekend from 13-15 March.

Swapping the pitwalll for a Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR, the 42-year-old’s outing in Melbourne marks his first race appearance since the ADAC TCR Germany season closer at the Sachsenring last September.



“I’m delighted to have this opportunity of racing in Australia, a country that I haven’t visited before,” said the German, the 2019 TCR Middle East champion. “And I’m especially excited to take part in such a glamorous event that will see a top-level field racing in front of the huge F1 crowd.”



Team owner David Wall said: “It’s great to have some international flavour in our team for the Albert Park race. René has proven himself in these types of cars all around the world.”



Münnich’s WTCR team, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, guided Esteban Guerrieri and Néstor Girolami to second and seventh respectively in last season’s WTCR standings with the Argentine pair claiming a total of seven wins between them.



Girolami also has history with Wall Racing having taken a trio of TCR Australia wins with the Honda-powered team at Sandown last September.

The post Anything WTCR racer Girolami can do, WTCR team boss Münnich can also do appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.