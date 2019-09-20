Aragón aboard: Spanish track gets WTCR / OSCARO calendar slot for 2020**

Spain will join the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO next season when MotorLand Aragón is added to the impressive list of venues.

Subject to FIA Touring Car Commission approval and FIA World Motor Sport Council ratification, the 5.345-kilometre track close to the city of Alcañiz in the north east of the country will host the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020.



While the exact date won’t be published until the 2020 calendar is ratified by the WMSC, WTCR / OSCARO promoter Eurosport Events is excited by the prospect of an event in Spain – for the first time since WTCC Race of Spain at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia in 2012 – with a layout tailor-made for World Touring Car racing.



Santiago Abad, General Manager MotorLand Aragón, said: “MotorLand Aragón is a world reference for automotive industry, with private customers and racing teams from different categories and countries testing all year long at our facilities. Organising the WTCR Race of Spain is an immense pride and a future bet, supported by a long car racing heritage in our region. It’s a great added value to the existing international events at MotorLand Aragón.”



Spanish WTCR connection strengthened

Inclusion of MotorLand Aragón on the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO calendar** will further strengthen Spain’s links with the series. Spanish brand CUPRA is represented by the DHL-backed Comtoyou Racing squad from Belgium and PWR Racing from Sweden, while highly-rated Spanish driver Mikel Azcona, 25, took his breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Portugal in July driving a CUPRA TCR.



WTCR to enjoy some MotoGP magic

MotorLand Aragón is well versed at organising major events with the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP held since 2010 and regularly attracting 100,000 spectators. The event was voted best of the year on three occasions by the MotoGP teams and has a reputation for producing electrifying racing.



Circuit design received a racer’s touch

Former Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with renowned circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009. The venue also houses karting and off-road tracks, plus an industrial and technology park.



Legendary city track inspired purpose-built venue

Motor racing in Alcañiz dates back to 1965 when the first City of Alcañiz Grand Prix was held on the Circuito Guadalope and promoted by Dr Joaquín Repollés. Despite huge enthusiasm and support, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project being conceived.



**Subject to FIA Touring Car Commission approval and FIA World Motor Sport Council validation

