Norbert Michelisz says competing at home – and in front of fans – in the WTCR is one of the best things about being a racing driver.

The Hyundai-powered Hungarian hero is one of three homegrown talents set to take part in rounds seven and eight of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Hungaroring from August 21-22.



And with fans allowed to return to the venue close to Budapest following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Hungary, Michelisz is relishing the prospect of a sensational weekend behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR, which is entered under the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse banner.



“To drive in front of empty grandstands really wasn’t the same as the years before,” said Michelisz of last season’s behind-closed-doors event at his home track. “To drive in front of fans again, that’s the best thing that can happen to a driver like me. To drive on a level like [WTCR] with a proper environment, and then to experience the atmosphere on the Hungaroring a race car driver cannot wish for more.”



ClickHEREfor WTCR Race of Hungary ticket information.

WTCR Hungary’s great WTCR eight 17 HOURS AGO

WTCR No more camouflage: Coronel will be yellow again in WTCR 02/08/2021 AT 04:09