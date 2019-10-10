… as Farfus prepares to support WTCR team

Augusto Farfus says missing WTCR Race of Macau will be “painful” after he was forced to choose defending his FIA GT World Cup title over chasing a third Guia Race win.

Macau regulations don’t permit drivers to contest more than one category during the famous street racing event to prevent anyone gaining an unfair advantage. And with Farfus previously committed to his GT programme with BMW, the Brazilian is handing over his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team entry to promising German teenager Luca Engstler on a purely one-off basis.



Of the prospect of missing out on what would have been his ninth weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Farfus said: “It’s painful to be honest because it’s a track where I perform extremely well and I was very much looking forward to being in Macau in WTCR, but also to help the team and to be part of the WTCR family. Unfortunately, not like [at the] Nürburgring [24 Hours] where I was allowed to race in both [categories] in the same weekend, at Macau, due to different codes, it is not possible. We did try to find a compromise but unfortunately it was out of my control. It’s a one-off [absence] but I’ll be back again [in WTCR].”



Although he won’t be driving his Hyundai i30 N TCR in Macau, Farfus will be on hand to support Engstler and the BRC team in any way he can. “I will definitely be following extremely closely my team and will be at their disposal. I have limited experience with. The car in Macau but I will be there to help the team, follow them and do all I can. I will be hoping to see all the BRC cars in front.”



Farfus, a two-time podium finisher in WTCR / OSCARO, won the first Macau Guia Race to count for the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2005 and was successful again on the street circuit four years later. He claimed his first FIA world title in Macau last season when he won the FIA GT World Cup.



The Macau Grand Prix event takes place from 14-17 November. It’s headlined by the FIA Formula 3 World Cup, the FIA GT World Cup plus three rounds of WTCR / OSCARO.

