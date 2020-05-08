As the Formula One door closes, the World Touring Car door opens: part two of Esteban Guerrieri’s

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Esteban Guerrieri is the epitome of a racer who never gives up without a fight. In part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, the little kid with a big dream who made it talks Martin Haven through his American adventure, returning home to Argentina and starting out all over again on the global stage in touring cars and challenging for the WTCR title.
Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:
00m34: Why a strip of tank tape proved costly in more ways than one
01m18: The Virgin Racing Formula One job offer from an old boss
02m15: No money means no more Formula One dreams
02m29: Changing paths in Indy Lights
03m00: Fighting against Josef Newgarden
03m44: Returning home despite success in USA
04m42: Adjusting to life and growing up back in Argentina
06m10: Global racing ambitions remain
06m35: Making WTCC debut in Termas de Río Hondo
08m20: Meeting Campos Racing and re-opening doors
10m15: Jet lag not pictured during busy 2017
11m15: Perfect start in Marrakech but budget tight
12m20: Averting a China crisis
12m43: Honda chance a dream come true
13m02: The best wingman possible
14m14: A happy homecoming thanks to Honda
15m00: Rival offers on the table
15m38: Things work out of Monteiro
16m35: Adding wins at Nordschleife and Macau to Indianapolis
17m10: Good bunch of guys at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport
17m18: Taking risks against strong WTCR opposition
18m50: Teaming up with Bebu and scoring points against the odds
20m10: Keeping title hopes alive
20m40: Pumped-up for “crazy and intense” Sepang super-finale
21m30: Bad feeling leads to difficult First Qualifying
21m59: Lining up alongside title rival
22m30: Praying for rain
22m55: Not giving up hope despite Race 1 victory for Michelisz
23m16: The “greatest lap”
23m47: Race win after red-flag rage
24m33: Nothing to lose
25m02: How a hit from Azcona wrecked title dream
25m30: Giving it everything
26m18: Other priorities during pandemic
26m54: Waiting and hoping
27m51: Serious and solid online competition
28m34: The Superleague beast
29m00: Still hoping for a Formula One thrill
29m35: Fun in a Honda NSX GT3
Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets with part two live at 12h00 CET on Friday 8 May. To listen Clickhereor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/
Having heard from Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller, Tom Coronel and now Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro is due to reveal the stories behind his career from 13 May.
