As the Formula One door closes, the World Touring Car door opens: part two of Esteban Guerrieri's

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
28 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

-

Esteban Guerrieri is the epitome of a racer who never gives up without a fight. In part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, the little kid with a big dream who made it talks Martin Haven through his American adventure, returning home to Argentina and starting out all over again on the global stage in touring cars and challenging for the WTCR title.

Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:

00m34: Why a strip of tank tape proved costly in more ways than one

01m18: The Virgin Racing Formula One job offer from an old boss

02m15: No money means no more Formula One dreams

02m29: Changing paths in Indy Lights

03m00: Fighting against Josef Newgarden

03m44: Returning home despite success in USA

04m42: Adjusting to life and growing up back in Argentina

06m10: Global racing ambitions remain

06m35: Making WTCC debut in Termas de Río Hondo

08m20: Meeting Campos Racing and re-opening doors

10m15: Jet lag not pictured during busy 2017

11m15: Perfect start in Marrakech but budget tight

12m20: Averting a China crisis

12m43: Honda chance a dream come true

13m02: The best wingman possible

14m14: A happy homecoming thanks to Honda

15m00: Rival offers on the table

15m38: Things work out of Monteiro

16m35: Adding wins at Nordschleife and Macau to Indianapolis

17m10: Good bunch of guys at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

17m18: Taking risks against strong WTCR opposition

18m50: Teaming up with Bebu and scoring points against the odds

20m10: Keeping title hopes alive

20m40: Pumped-up for “crazy and intense” Sepang super-finale

21m30: Bad feeling leads to difficult First Qualifying

21m59: Lining up alongside title rival

22m30: Praying for rain

22m55: Not giving up hope despite Race 1 victory for Michelisz

23m16: The “greatest lap”

23m47: Race win after red-flag rage

24m33: Nothing to lose

25m02: How a hit from Azcona wrecked title dream

25m30: Giving it everything

26m18: Other priorities during pandemic

26m54: Waiting and hoping

27m51: Serious and solid online competition

28m34: The Superleague beast

29m00: Still hoping for a Formula One thrill

29m35: Fun in a Honda NSX GT3

Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets with part two live at 12h00 CET on Friday 8 May. To listen Clickhereor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

Having heard from Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller, Tom Coronel and now Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro is due to reveal the stories behind his career from 13 May.

The post As the Formula One door closes, the World Touring Car door opens: part two of Esteban Guerrieri's WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

