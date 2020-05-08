As the Formula One door closes, the World Touring Car door opens: part two of Esteban Guerrieri’s

-

Esteban Guerrieri is the epitome of a racer who never gives up without a fight. In part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, the little kid with a big dream who made it talks Martin Haven through his American adventure, returning home to Argentina and starting out all over again on the global stage in touring cars and challenging for the WTCR title.

Here’s a guide to what’s coming up in part two:



00m34: Why a strip of tank tape proved costly in more ways than one



01m18: The Virgin Racing Formula One job offer from an old boss



02m15: No money means no more Formula One dreams



02m29: Changing paths in Indy Lights



03m00: Fighting against Josef Newgarden



03m44: Returning home despite success in USA



04m42: Adjusting to life and growing up back in Argentina



06m10: Global racing ambitions remain



06m35: Making WTCC debut in Termas de Río Hondo



08m20: Meeting Campos Racing and re-opening doors



10m15: Jet lag not pictured during busy 2017



11m15: Perfect start in Marrakech but budget tight



12m20: Averting a China crisis



12m43: Honda chance a dream come true



13m02: The best wingman possible



14m14: A happy homecoming thanks to Honda



15m00: Rival offers on the table



15m38: Things work out of Monteiro



16m35: Adding wins at Nordschleife and Macau to Indianapolis



17m10: Good bunch of guys at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport



17m18: Taking risks against strong WTCR opposition



18m50: Teaming up with Bebu and scoring points against the odds



20m10: Keeping title hopes alive



20m40: Pumped-up for “crazy and intense” Sepang super-finale



21m30: Bad feeling leads to difficult First Qualifying



21m59: Lining up alongside title rival



22m30: Praying for rain



22m55: Not giving up hope despite Race 1 victory for Michelisz



23m16: The “greatest lap”



23m47: Race win after red-flag rage



24m33: Nothing to lose



25m02: How a hit from Azcona wrecked title dream



25m30: Giving it everything



26m18: Other priorities during pandemic



26m54: Waiting and hoping



27m51: Serious and solid online competition



28m34: The Superleague beast



29m00: Still hoping for a Formula One thrill



29m35: Fun in a Honda NSX GT3



Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets with part two live at 12h00 CET on Friday 8 May. To listen Clickhereor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/



Having heard from Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller, Tom Coronel and now Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro is due to reveal the stories behind his career from 13 May.

