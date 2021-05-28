Audi Sport customer racing has revealed the striking liveries that will flank the four second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS racers contesting this season’s WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

With the new campaign just days away, the Goodyear-equipped cars of Nathanaël Berthon, Tom Coronel, Gilles Magnus and Frédéric Vervisch have been given their first public airing.



The 2021 title chase gets underway on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

