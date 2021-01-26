The Hungaroring had been lining up to host the 2021 season opener but it’s annual WTCR fixture will move from mid-May to August 21-22 instead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



WTCR Race of Hungary's new date has been proposed in coordination with the Hungarian government in the hope that as many of the thousands of enthusiastic local fans as possible can attend the event, a highlight of the national sporting year.



Gyulay said: “We are committed to organise all major international events in front of crowds this year, and since we felt an open-door event seemed uncertain in May, we started liaising with the international promoter. They were open to change as well, so we decided jointly to move to August 21-22, a more optimal date.”



Previous editions of WTCR Race of Hungary and WTCC Race of Hungary beforehand have attracted upwards of 50,000 fans, in addition to extensive live national and international broadcasting. Norbert Michelisz, one of Hungary’s most famous sportspeople, won the WTCR title in 2019.