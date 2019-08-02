Australia race means WTCR’s Vernay has six continents covered

Jean-Karl Vernay’s outing in the latest rounds of the TCR Australia Series in an Audi RS 3 LMS means the Frenchman will have raced in six continents.

Having competed in North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe, the Frenchman’s participation at the Queensland Raceway this weekend ensures Oceania (or Australia) is added to his tally.



Vernay, whose main programme in 2019 is his participation in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport, said: “I have raced lots of Audi TCR cars around the world, so it should be no problem for me to get accustomed to the car."



Following his trip to Australia, Vernay’s focus will soon switch to China, which hosts the start of part two of the WTCR / OSCARO season from 13-15 September.

