Mikel Azcona hopes home fans will do all they can to support him when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup stops off at MotorLand Aragón this summer.

The track, located close to Alcañiz, has delivered sensational WTCR racing for the last two seasons and the series’ latest visit, scheduled for June 25-26, promises even more memorable action.



Azcona, one of the stars of WTCR and a firm title contender in a Goodyear-equipped, BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR, has won at MotorLand Aragón in the WTCR in the past and can’t wait to chase more success in front of Spanish spectators.



“I would like to encourage Spanish fans to buy tickets because it’s going to be a great weekend with lots of good racing,” said Azcona, who will turn 26 on Qualifying day, Saturday June 25. “I’m expecting a big show, the grandstands with people supporting especially me as I am a Spanish driver. I hope to see all the fans in Aragón supporting me.”



More ticket information, including details of a special 2 for 1 offer available this weekend only, can be found at this link:https://tickets.motorlandaragon.com/janto/main.php?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=WTCR22



For details of how to get to MotorLand Aragón clickHERE.

