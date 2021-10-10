Mikel Azcona missed out on victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic but he did win the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy, after claiming the fastest race lap of the weekend on the FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to Autodrom Most.

The Zengő Motorsport driver managed a time of 1m39.50s in his CUPRA Leon Competición as he chased eventual winner Norbert Michelisz. Azcona had started on pole position after proving fastest in qualifying on Friday, but a slide on cold rear Goodyear tyres at Turn 1 cost him a lead that he could not take back.



Néstor Girolami set the fastest lap in Race 1 on his way to a first WTCR victory of 2021 in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. The Argentine set a best lap of 1m40.057s during the partially reversed-grid race.

WTCR WTCR Race 2 flash: 10 from 10 as Michelisz beats Azcona 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Race 1 flash: Girolami leads Guerrieri for first win of 2021 5 HOURS AGO