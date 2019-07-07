Mikel Azcona capped an unforgettable first appearance at WTCR Race of Portugal by winning the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in Vila Real to go along with his Race 2 victory.

The Spaniard set the fastest lap in both Race 2 and Race 3 in his PWR Racing CUPRA TCR, but it was the earlier mark that was the best. His time of 2m02.360s just shaded his Race 3 lap by 0.1s.



Yann Ehrlacher, a double podium finisher in WTCR Race of Portugal, set the fastest lap in Race 1 on Saturday on his way to second place. His time was 2m02.879s.



Azcona’s Race 2 win was not only his first in the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO, but also marked a maiden victory for PWR and for the CUPRA brand in the 2019 season.

The post Azcona claims TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Portugal appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.