Azcona gains in the capital, next stop WTCR Race of Japan

Mikel Azcona will make his debut at Suzuka, venue of next week’s WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan, a winner.

The highest ranked rookie in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO won the TCR section in the second of two Spanish Endurance Championship races at the Jarama circuit near the Spanish capital Madrid last weekend. Evgeni Leonov shared the Tecnicars Racing Team CUPRA TCR.



Azcona will arrive in Japan on a further high after landing a podium finish in Race 1 at WTCR Race of China last month in his PWR Racing CUPRA TCR. “This was a great start to our second part of this debut season in WTCR, both for me and the team,” the 2018 TCR Europe title winner said at the time. “I’m very proud and grateful to everyone involved in this programme.”



WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan takes place from 25-27 October.



Photo:CUPRA Racing

