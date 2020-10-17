The Zengő Motorsport driver missed out on a chance to set a lap time in the Q3 shoot-out after a mix up over the red and green lights at the end of the pitlane. But his CUPRA Leon Competición was second in the 20-minute Q1 session to secure a front row slot for Race 1.



The Spaniard will start alongside DHL Pole Position winner Esteban Guerrieri, who was also fastest in Q3 to claim the DHL Pole for Race 3 in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Behind the pair in Race 1, Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher will have a great chance to defend his points advantage from third on the grid. He will be joined on the second row by ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’s Tiago Monteiro.



Local hero Attila Tassi will start on row three in his Honda, beside Race 2 DHL Pole Position start Yvan Muller in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.