Mikel Azcona will take a lead of 60 points into the season-deciding WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia later this month.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver won Race 1 from pole position and scored points for third in Race 2 to move to within five points of winning the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time.

Ad

If he scores six points or more during Qualifying at the Jeddah International Circuit on November 26, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader will be crowned King of WTCR, the third time a Hyundai-powered BRC Racing Team driver has claimed this honour.

WTCR Coronel gets his “moment of fame” at WTCR Race of Bahrain 6 MINUTES AGO

“WTCR Race of Bahrain was fantastic, a very good weekend for us,” the 26-year-old Spaniard said. “To have Nicky [Catsburg] with us has been a big help, having three cars to learn from on a new track. We managed well in qualifying, and I was able to get a double slipstream from Norbi [Michelisz] and Nicky to gain pole position. In the races the most important part was the start and that’s exactly what we did.

“The results of Race 1 were amazing for the team and important points. The second race was also very positive, after starting 10th we finished in fourth. I have to say thank you to BRC Racing Team and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing as they worked so hard this weekend and the results showed that.”

Click HERE to view the provisional WTCR standings after 16 rounds.

WTCR WTCR Race 2 flash: Michelisz scores first win of 2022 7 HOURS AGO