Driving a CUPRA Leon Competición on Goodyear tyres, Azcona won the second of three counters at WTCR Race of Spain, which marked the first win in an FIA World Touring Car race for Zengő since Norbert Michelisz triumphed for the Hungarian squad at WTCC Race of Hungary in 2015.



“It’s been a hard year for us from the beginning, but I am happy to be with Zengő Motorsport and to grow up together with the mechanics and I am very happy for them,” said Azcona. “At the same time, I am helping my team-mates, so we are going together as a team. Maybe next year we can be one step higher than this year. This victory is amazing.”



For Azcona, the win was his first in the series since WTCR Race of Portugal in July 2019. “When you have a victory in WTCR, in a world championship, you always feel good,” he said. “It was not so good to win in Spain without the people, the family and the friends. But, anyway, I had all the support from social media and it’s been an incredible – incredible weekend for us, incredible day and incredible second race.”



Five of the best Zengő Motorsport’s FIA World Touring Car triumphs



WTCC Race of Macau 2010: Norbert Michelisz



WTCC Race of Hungary 2012: Norbert Michelisz



WTCC Race of Japan 2013: Norbert Michelisz



WTCC Race of Hungary 2015: Norbert Michelisz



WTCR Race of Spain 2020: Mikel Azcona