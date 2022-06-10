Mikel Azcona starts WTCR Race of Hungary determined that the spotlight doesn’t only shine on his fellow BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver and home hero Nobert Michelisz this weekend.

Azcona joined the Italian squad for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as team-mate to Michelisz and took a race win at the season-opening WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France.

Ad

He said: “Looking back at last year I have a good experience at Hungaroring. I felt competitive there, so this year with the Elantra N TCR I believe we will be involved in some battles right from the very beginning of the weekend. I think we have a big chance to fight for the top three positions, so we will do our best to go for it and work hard to achieve it.”

WTCR Huff holds WTCR Trophy advantage ahead of ‘home’ race 24 MINUTES AGO

WTCR Pole position not enough for Bennani in WTCR 44 MINUTES AGO