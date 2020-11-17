Azcona, driving a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengő Motorsport, was preparing to accept defeat in his bid to take third place from his Belgian rival but gave it one last shot on the final lap of the race, which he started in fifth position.



“In the beginning I was following Jean-Karl Vernay. I could overtake Norbert Michelisz in a very hard battle, after that I tried to push to catch Gilles [Magnus],” said Azcona. “I was faster than him but he responded and he made a small gap between him and me. I thought, okay, the race is over but in the last lap I pushed to the maximum. I caught him and was very close to his rear bumper and I tried the overtake on the last chicane, a very clean move without any contact. I’m very happy to take third position in Spain.”



Azcona finished in the top five in all three races at MotorLand Aragón to secure seventh place in the final standings.



“We finished the weekend very happy with the pace we had,” the 24-year-old continued. “The podium is great and I am very happy for CUPRA and for the team, because the progress we have made in this difficult season has been spectacular.”