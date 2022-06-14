Mikel Azcona is the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after he moved to the top of the provisional title standings by taking his second win of the season for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse at the Hungaroring on Sunday.
Azcona, who also won Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last month, converted his Race 1 pole into an impressive victory before completing his WTCR Race of Hungary weekend with eighth place in Race 2 driving a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.
“It’s been a fantastic weekend; to get pole position and then win Race 1 is a great feeling,” said the 25-year-old from Spain. “I’m pleased for the team as they are working hard every single day and we have scored some good points. I was happy with the performance of the car during the weekend, but during Race 2 the car in front was much faster in a straight line. There were not many chances to overtake, and I didn’t want to risk the car. Hungary has been a good experience for the next round, which will be my turn to race in front of home fans.”
Azcona starts WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón from June 25-26 with a 10-point advantage over former Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Néstor Girolami. He also turns 26 on the first day of the event. ClickHEREto view the provisional WTCR standings.
