Mikel Azcona’s triumph in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last weekend earned him membership to an exclusive club.
By winning on the streets of Circuit de Pau-Ville, the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver became the eighth different driver to win a race on the opening weekend of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Here’s a reminder:
Mikel Azcona: 2022
Thed Björk: 2019
Yann Ehrlacher: 2020
Néstor Girolami: 2020 and 2022
Esteban Guerrieri: 2019
Tiago Monteiro: 2021
Gabriele Tarquini: 2018 (x2) and 2019
Jean-Karl Vernay: 2018 and 2021
Azcona’s success also makes Hyundai Motorsport currently the WTCR’s most successful customer racing department in terms of season-opening wins with five victories compared to the four Honda-powered triumphs, three from Lynk & Co and one from Audi.
