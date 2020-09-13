Although Azcona, a winner in WTCR 2019, has tested the CUPRA extensively, WTCR Race of Belgium marks his first experience of the new-for-2020 Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre, and his Zengő Motorsport team.



“It was a difficult qualifying for us, especially for me,” said the Spaniard, who qualified P20. “I didn’t have the pace, the feeling to push. I didn’t feel fast honestly but also at the same time I had bad luck in my best qualifying lap because I had the full-course yellow. Then on my last flying lap I did two mistakes so that’s the reason why I didn’t complete my perfect lap. But we keep learning for the new car and the new tyres because we don’t know yet how to work with the Goodyear tyres, we are learning a lot because we are new with these tyres so we keep learning.”



Team-mate and FIA Rookie Award contender Bence Boldizs was P19. He said: “It was a tough qualifying for us. It’s is not the place where we wanted to be but on the other hand I could beat Mikel and personally I am happy because of this. But this position is not that good and we will have to make some changes. I am sure it will be better.”



Hungarian Touring Car champion Gábor Kismarty Lechner completed the Zengő Motorsport trio in P22. He said: “This is a brand-new car and we have to learn every part of the car. That’s what we are doing now.”