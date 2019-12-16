Azcona penalty hands final 2019 WTCR podium to Vervisch

Mikel Azcona’s 30-second penalty for his collision with Esteban Guerrieri in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Malaysia yesterday means Freédéric Vervisch claims the final podium of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Top rookie Azcona was part of a four-way lead fight when he made contact with Guerrieri’s Honda Civic Type R TCR. It resulted in Guerrieri going off-track as he battled to regain control of his car, which ingested grass in the radiator, causing an overheating issue and subsequent power loss.



Afterwards, Azcona, who dropped from second to P14 in the final classification, apologised to Guerrieri. “I’m really sorry for Esteban, I didn’t want this finish, for sure. At the same time, he was battling for the championship, but I had Kristoffersson behind me, so I had to battle for my rookie championship. It’s my first year and I don’t want to lose. I didn’t want this situation, it wasn’t on purpose, I didn’t crash into him on purpose. I do not like this situation, I am sorry Esteban and I cannot say anything more.”



Kevin Ceccon also profited from Azcona’s penalty, climbing from third to second.

