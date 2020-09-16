Along with Hungarian drivers Bence Boldizs and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, Azcona was giving the Spanish machine its WTCR debut at Circuit Zolder and posted a weekend-best of P11 in Race 2, his first appearance for his Zengő Motorsport team.



Although Azcona had tested the Leon Competición previously, the WTCR Race of Belgium weekend was the first time he’d sampled the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre. It was also the first appearance at Zolder for the Zengő Motorsport trio.



Placing P16 in Race 1, Azcona charged through from P18 in the grid to finish P11.



“It has been a tough weekend for us, although in the end we have a good impression because we have been improving in each session and we leave with a good 11th position result,” said Azcona. “Little by little we are understanding how the tyres work and learning about the car. In short, a positive weekend although the result was not the best.”



Boldizs left Zolder third in the FIA Rookie Award standings, while Kismarty-Lechner scored a weekend-best of P18 in Race 2.