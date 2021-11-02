Mikel Azcona has taken to social media to outline his battle plan for the deciding two weekends of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The CUPRA-powered Spaniard, a two-time winner in the series, wrote on Facebook: “Full ready for the last two race weekends in Adria and Sochi. Gonna put my CUPRA on the top”.



Azcona, who partners Rob Huff at Zengő Motorsport, is still chasing his first victory of the season but he has taken four podiums and his maiden WTCR pole position. After 12 races, Azcona is seventh in the provisional standings.



Adria International Raceway hosts WTCR Race of Italy from November 5-7 with Sochi Autodrom the setting for the season-closing WTCR Race of Russia from November 26-28.

