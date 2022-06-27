Mikel Azcona remains the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader following two excitement-filled races at MotorLand Aragón in Azcona’s native Spain yesterday.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver began the WTCR Race of Spain weekend leading the provisional title order by 10 points. However, a third place in Race 1 and victory in Race 2 – his third this season – means he’s grown that advantage to 34 points ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real.

Ad

“I’m very happy because we took so many points,” said Azcona, who turned 26 on Saturday. “It’s incredible to take a victory here in Spain with fans, family, friends and everybody. I must say thank you very much to my team, Hyundai Motorsport and BRC, they are giving me a fantastic car to fight for top positions. Third victory of the season and I’m very happy. We just keep working on this line for Vila Real.”

WTCR Huff extends WTCR Trophy advantage with Aragon win double AN HOUR AGO

Race 1 winner Gilles Magnus is now Azcona’s closest rival in the battle to be crowned King of WTCR at the end of the season. The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver shot up from seventh to second following his strong MotorLand Aragón performance.

WTCR Mag-nificent! Magnus gains in Spain as Azcona advances with thrilling home WTCR victory 8 HOURS AGO