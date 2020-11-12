Home hero Azcona is heading back to MotorLand Aragón this weekend on a high after winning Race 2 at the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month.



And while a top-five finish would beat the sixth place he secured in 2019, the CUPRA-powered Spaniard is aiming much higher next season.



“Although we will have a few extra kilos in our car because of the BOP, we will be up for the fight again,” said Azcona. “We have the pace and we have identified some aspects to improve after the first MotorLand round, so I think we can score some good points. Last year I also finished sixth in the championship. Improving it in this very difficult season and doing it with the new car would be fantastic.”



Azcona starts WTCR Race of Aragón as one of 11 drivers still in the mathematical chase for the title. He said: “The championship is super-interesting. Obviously, those of us who are further back [will] have a very difficult time, but I am happy to be in this position.”



Of his plans for 2021, the 24-year-old Azcona added: “I would like to continue in the WTCR with Zengő Motorsport and with the CUPRA Leon Competición. In 2021 we will put [in] all the experience accumulated this year and we will be prepared to go out to win.”