Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona insists there’s no time to sleep as he bids to become the first Spaniard to win an FIA World Touring Car title.

Azcona heads the provisional order by 35 points following his podium double at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst on Sunday.

But with a maximum of 65 points up for grabs at each event, the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse is taking nothing for granted in his bid to become the 2022 King of WTCR.

“It’s very intense,” said the 26-year-old. “We saw Rob [Huff] having good results and making two victories in Portugal and here so you cannot sleep because if you sleep for one weekend you get out from #FollowTheLeader, so you need to concentrate, not make any mistakes and finish in the top positions. That’s not easy because we saw already the fights this weekend. I’m happy to keep first position in the #FollowTheLeader and it’s looking good for the summer break. It’s a bit more time to relax and to prepare for the next weekends. It’s incredible to lead at this point of the year.”

Details of the updated 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar will be announced in due course.

