Mikel Azcona’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season is up and running following his fine fourth place at WTCR Race of Germany on Saturday.
The Spaniard, a winner in the series last season, battled ahead of Esteban Guerrieri on the charge to the finish to score the best WTCR result so far for the all-new CUPRA Leon Competición.
“What a race, I’m very happy with the P4, a great race to be honest,” Azcona said afterwards. “We were driving on the limit for the three laps even I crashed in the Karussell on the first lap behind Esteban [Guerrieri]. I hit the wall, the steering was a little bit moved but I could continue and after I catch Esteban really a lot.
“I was on his rear bumper and I decide to wait until the last straight because I knew the CUPRA is faster than the Honda. We overtook on the last lap and I’m very happy with the work of Zengő Motorsport and the CUPRA guys.”
