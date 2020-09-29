The Spaniard, a winner in the series last season, battled ahead of Esteban Guerrieri on the charge to the finish to score the best WTCR result so far for the all-new CUPRA Leon Competición.



“What a race, I’m very happy with the P4, a great race to be honest,” Azcona said afterwards. “We were driving on the limit for the three laps even I crashed in the Karussell on the first lap behind Esteban [Guerrieri]. I hit the wall, the steering was a little bit moved but I could continue and after I catch Esteban really a lot.



“I was on his rear bumper and I decide to wait until the last straight because I knew the CUPRA is faster than the Honda. We overtook on the last lap and I’m very happy with the work of Zengő Motorsport and the CUPRA guys.”