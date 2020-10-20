Driving the all-new CUPRA Leon Competición for Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport, Azcona set a WTCR career-best second fastest qualifying lap in Q1 before completing the weekend with fourth in Race 3.



“We have good points for the championship and a very good feeling after a tough day,” said Azcona. “The car was destroyed on the front [after the second race] so thank you very much to my mechanics and to my Zengő team, they could repair in only 10 minutes. Thanks to them for giving me the car for Race 3. Honestly, the car was perfect after that. In Race 3 the pace was really good. I could battle with some drivers and I felt faster than them. I arrived to the first three positions on the last lap but it was not enough to try to attack. But, honestly, I’m very happy.”



Azcona was set for an even better finish in Race 1 after lining up second on the grid. But a slow getaway left him languishing in eighth place before he recovered to finish sixth.



“I don’t know what exactly happened,” said Azcona. “We have to check [because] I almost stopped the engine on the start procedure.”