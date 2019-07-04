Back to basics for first-time WTCR winner Leuchter

From knowing the Nürburgring Nordschleife like the back of his hand, new WTCR / OSCARO winner Benjamin Leuchter will be starting from scratch when he takes to the streets of Vila Real for the first time on Friday afternoon.

German Leuchter, who won Race 3 at his home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO last month, is one of nine members of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID never to have raced on the undulating street track in northern Portugal.



To counter his absence of experience, the SLR Volkswagen driver, has spent his preparation time watching onboard footage from last year’s WTCR Race of Portugal, as he explained.



“I usually check out onboard videos first, to get an impression of the circuit from the cockpit. Fortunately, there is plenty of detailed material of all the WTCR races from last year. I study recordings from the cockpits of Rob Huff and Mehdi Bennani, my two team-mates in the Golf GTI TCR, particularly carefully. I also try to identify sections where it is possible to overtake.”

