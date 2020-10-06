Engstler was a wildcard at the Slovakia Ring in 2019 but belied his lack of experience to post two top 10 finishes driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for his family Engstler Motorsport Team.



At WTCR Race of Slovakia later this week (October 10-11), Engstler plans to make full use of the experience he gained last season to further increase his knowledge on board his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team entry.



“I know the track quite well and it is one of my favourites, so hopefully we can have a great round,” said the 20-year-old German, a contender for WTCR Rookie Driver points. “It’s a weekend where I will need to learn a lot, but Nicky [Catsburg] was fast their last year so hopefully he can give me some tips.”



Catsburg, Engstler’s Hyundai-powered team-mate, scored a DHL Pole Position double at WTCR Race of Slovakia last season.