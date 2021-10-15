Jordi Gené’s WTCR Race of France participation will be a case of going back to where it began for the CUPRA-powered star.

Gené had never driven a racing car prior to his trip to Circuit Pau-Arnos back in 1986. But that changed thanks to the generosity of his father, as Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy pilot explained.



“You’ll never believe this, but the first time I ever drove a proper racing car was at Pau-Arnos,” said Gené. “It as 1986 and I was 16 years old. I’d just won the Spanish championship in go-karts and my father gave me a present of an afternoon in a formula car, which was one of the cars from the Thierry Cangas Racing School that was based at the track. We didn’t have anything like this in Spain and the track was brand-new at the time, so we found out it existed and drove the few hours to get there.



“I wish I could remember how the track went as maybe it would be a big advantage now. All I remember is sitting in the car and thinking, ‘wow, I’m in a real formula car,’ but being so small I struggled to reach the pedals and see out of the car at the same time. The track was up and down and up and down again, but I don’t really recall anything else. Unfortunately, I never took any pictures either because I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could make a career from driving racing cars. I thought that would be my one time.”

