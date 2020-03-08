Backman explains WTCR ambition on International Women’s Day

Jessica Bäckman is celebrating International Women’s Day (Sunday 8 March) by revealing her WTCR dream.

Bäckman, a podium finisher in TCR Europe in 2019, is preparing for a second season in the series in 2020.



But while TCR Europe remains her focus, the Swedish driver is also looking further ahead in her career, with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car a firm ambition.



“My ambition is to get to the World Touring Car Cup and be a professional driver,” she said. “That’s my dream in a few years. It’s hard to get there but to get there I need to get good positions in TCR Europe and then show I belong in WTCR.”



While the WTCR is a clear future target, success in TCR Europe is a key goal.



“This season will be a lot better because last season was my first in Europe,” said 22-year-old. “It was a lot to learn but this year feels like I know almost every track, I know what I have to do to be better.



“I feel a lot more confident this year and my goal is to be fighting for a top-three position in the championship. It’s quite a high goal but I feel I have the potential to succeed for it.”



Bäckman completed a two-day test at Circuit Paul Ricard in France during the week and will also run at Zolder before the TCR Europe season begins at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from 30 April-2 May.



“The first day was dry but today has been wet and mixed so we have driven on slicks on the front and wets on the rear, so every condition and it has been quite good,” said, Bäckman, whose brother Andreas also races in TCR Europe.



Of International Women’s Day and the increasing role played by women motorsport, Bäckman said: “What I like about this sport is that you actually can drive with women and men against each other. There are not so many sports where you can do it and I feel I have the potential to succeed as much as a man does.”



Photo:TCR Europe

